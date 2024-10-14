Wisden, the publisher of the Wisden Cricket Almanac, has partnered with Goats Entertainment to produce a 3x60 docuseries on cricketing greats.

Titled The GOATS Of Cricket, the series promises never-before-seen interviews with cricket’s biggest stars, intimate behind-the-scenes content, and rare archival footage to look at some of the best cricket players through history. Goats Entertainment has previously produced similar profile docs featuring the likes of Tiger Woods, Kobe Bryant, Chris Evert, Joe Montana, Dennis Rodman, and Jack Nicklaus, and recently created GOATS with photographer Walter Iooss.

A panel of experts including former England and Surrey cricketer, Mark Butcher, has been assembled to decide the selection criteria for the new series.

Production is slated to begin in early 2025, with the series to premiere later that year through an as-yet unconfirmed broadcaster or streaming platform.

Butcher said: “There’s no better time for GOATS of Cricket. The sport is changing before our very eyes and having played with and against many of the greats of yesteryear, such as Gilchrist and Tendulkar, it will be fascinating to compare them with the likes of Kohli and Cummins who are the pioneers of our modern game. Hearing the individual stories of each GOAT and finding out what makes these guys tick will make for great viewing.”

Goats Entertainment’s CEO, Joe DiMuro, commented: “As we bring the GOATS series into the dynamic world of cricket, we’re celebrating the unparalleled skill and passion that has made cricket a global phenomenon. By spotlighting the living legends and honouring the all-time greats, we’re crafting a series that captures the sport’s rich legacy and its ongoing influence on 2.5 billion fans around the world.”

“While Walter Iooss provided our access and authenticity for the first GOAT series, Wisden is our supreme authority and leverage with GOATS of Cricket.”

Ian Sykes, managing director at Wisden parent company Cricket Properties Ltd., added: “We are incredibly excited to bring the Wisden brand into The GOATS of Cricket. This series will combine Wisden’s heritage with Goats Entertainment’s compelling storytelling to create something truly special for cricket fans worldwide. We will not only celebrate the greatest players of yesteryear but also shine a spotlight on the modern-day greats who are continuing to shape cricket today, during the most innovative era our sport has ever seen.”