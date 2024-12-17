The film chronicles the journey of newly formed cricket team, the UP Warriorz, in the Women’s Premier League

Art&M has released details of its women’s cricket docuseries, Floodlight.

Directed by Arlene Nelson (Angel City, Gutsy, Secrets of Playboy), the film chronicles the journey of newly formed cricket team, the UP Warriorz, in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The team features a mix of seasoned and emerging Indian cricketers alongside world-class international players, competing in the WPL in India.

It was filmed across the UK, Australia, Dubai, and predominantly India.

The WPL offers some of the most lucrative contracts in women’s sports, and Floodlight focuses on the aspirations, determination, and challenges faced by players striving to excel in the league.

The series begins with player trials, international tours, and the high-stakes auction where millions of dollars change hands in minutes.

UTA is representing worldwide sales for the series.

The series co-producers are Jinisha Sharma of Capri Global, and Dipti Agrawal and Tushar Apshankar of Tudip Entertainment.

Arnab Chakraborty, showrunner and founder of Art&M, says: “Floodlight is about much more than cricket. It’s a story about women from the Global South who are defying expectations and changing the game, literally and figuratively. It highlights one of the wealthiest women’s sports leagues, showcasing the journey of the UP Warriorz and the power of women’s sports. This story aims to inspire both sports fans and anyone fighting for their place in the world. Together with UTA as partners, we are highlighting the global impact of female cricket and sports with this documentary.