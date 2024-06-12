It will take over from World Athletics Productions to become the new host broadcaster

Tata Communications has won a five-year global host broadcasting services deal for the World Athletics Series.

The partnership kicks off next year with coverage of major events, including the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing in March, World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou in May and World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego in September, as well as the flagship World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Tata Communications will deliver live content to broadcasters globally and says it aims to “elevate innovation and audience engagement to new heights”.

The company takes over from World Athletics Productions, the joint-venture created by World Athletics and ITN that was previously responsible for the host broadcast of World Athletics events.

The World Athletics Championships (13–21 September in 2025) regularly draws a global viewing audience of one billion people.

As the host broadcaster, Tata Communications says it will “take on the pivotal role of crafting immersive coverage for World Athletics events globally”.

Tata Communications will support World Athletics in its objective to increase the reach of the sport across the world, with an emphasis on supporting initiatives within India. Tata will also work with Worth Athletics to use technology to enhance and progress World Athletics’ sustainability efforts.

Dhaval Ponda, global head of media and entertainment business, Tata Communications, said: “It’s an exciting time of new content and changing viewer demands. Tata Communications is ideally placed as a global connectivity provider to help World Athletics meet its ambition of bringing athletics and inspirational stories to fans around the world. We offer the global footprint and scalable, resilient solutions necessary to carry these stories from arenas directly to viewers, whether from the UK, Tokyo, USA or beyond. As we bring the vibrancy of global athleticism to screens, I’m eager to see those stories inspire the next generation of Indian sporting excellence.”