The club is using WSC Sports to analyse live matches and automatically create and distribute content with reduced manual effort

Ligue 1 side LOSC (Lille Olympique Sporting Club), has teamed up with WSC Sports to power the club’s digital content strategy.

Lille is using WSC Sports to analyse the club’s live matches, in real-time, and automatically create and distribute content with reduced manual effort.

The content is published on the club’s digital channels, including its social media and player accounts. This will enable Lille to maximise the use of their digital IP and create new revenue streams for digital inventory and assets.

LOSC is one of the biggest clubs in France with over 5 million fans on social networks.

Aurélien Delespierre, director marketing, communication and ticketing, LOSC, said: “One of our main objectives is to be able to offer our fans even more content. This collaboration allows us to provide footage to our in-house production teams in real-time. WSC Sports’ technology enables us to meet the demand for immediacy on social networks, to optimise the value of our sporting performances and our deferred rights to French championship matches.”

Aviv Arnon, chief business development office and co-founder, WSC Sports, added: “LOSC is a huge club with a loyal and passionate fan base. Our partnership will support the growth of Lille’s fan base around the world, and also ensure Lille fans can stay better connected across all the club’s digital platforms. Utilising WSC Sports’ solution will enable Lille’s digital content team to dedicate more resources to original storytelling, which will increase engagement levels.”