Ratings

Alexander Armstrong’s Sri Lanka adventure fades out with 600,000

By 2023-06-02T12:12:00

8_Alexander Armstrong in Sri Lanka_Episode 3 - AA

THURSDAY: Burning Bright three-parter concludes with half who watched series opener

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 