Ratings

Big Brother bows out with 1.2m across ITV1 and ITV2

By 2023-11-20T13:54:00

Big Brother Series 1 Jordan

WEEKEND: Finale of ITV reboot no match for double whammy of Euros qualifier and Children in Need

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 