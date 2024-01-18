Ratings

Finders Keepers detects 1.1m

By 2024-01-18T11:27:00

Finders Keepers_EP1 (5)

WEDNESDAY: C5 drama matches Blindspot as The Traitors reaches new high

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 