Gavin & Stacey: The Finale draws 12.3m

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Ellie Kahn2024-12-26T10:46:00
CHRISTMAS DAY: Comedy becomes most-watched show of the year as BBC1 reigns supreme
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now