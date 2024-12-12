Ratings

Guy Martin’s Arctic excursion draws 854,000

By 2024-12-12T11:49:00

Medium_76680_1_S1_Ep1_Guy Martin_ Arctic Warrior S1 Ep1

WEDNESDAY: Channel 4 doc opens ahead of slot average but is no match for Shetland and The 1% Club

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 