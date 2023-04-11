Ratings

ITV1’s Agatha Christie drama mystifies 3m on Easter Sunday

By 2023-04-11T10:59:00

why_didnt_they_ask_evans_ep1_08

WEEKEND: ITV’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? launches comfortably ahead of BBC1’s Great Expectations

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 