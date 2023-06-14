Ratings

Jay Blades and Kevin McCloud duke it out at 9pm

By 2023-06-14T10:23:00

Jay Blades Story of the East End EP1 DSCF3584

TUESDAY: Channel 5 history format opens level with fifth part of Grand Designs: The Streets

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 