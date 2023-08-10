Ratings

Kate Garraway’s Life Stories dips to 1.5m

By 2023-08-10T16:09:00

WEDNESDAY: Interview with Ruby Wax no match for the 2.3m who watched last week’s opener with Strictly star Anton Du Beke

