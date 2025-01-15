Ratings

Marilyn Manson unmasked by 400k

By 2025-01-15T11:16:00

74556_1_S1_Marilyn Manson_ Unmasked S1

TUESDAY: Exploration of allegations against rock musician levels with Pete Doherty doc

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 