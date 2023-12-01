Ratings

Nicky Campbell Panorama special on abuse reaches 1.2m

By 2023-12-01T10:49:00

My teacher the abuser

THURSDAY: My Teacher the Abuser beats Putin and Ukraine’s Stolen Children in quiet night for TV

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 