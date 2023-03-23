Ratings

Race Across the World sprints ahead with 2.7m

By 2023-03-23T10:53:00

Race Across the World S3

BBC1 bags a 20% share at 9pm as Studio Lambert show returns after a long hiatus

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 