Ratings

Raoul Moat finale retains top spot with 2.7m

By 2023-04-19T10:54:00

the_hunt_for_raoul_moat_episode_3_10_1

TUESDAY: ITV1’s three-part stripped drama closes ahead of BBC1’s MasterChef

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 