Ratings

Rise & Fall collapses to 400,000

By 2023-03-21T11:15:00

Medium_74787_S1_Rise and Fall Group Shots-2

MONDAY: Studio Lambert format loses half its launch night audience as it moves to 10pm slot

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 