Ratings

Saving Lives in Cardiff takes in 700,000

By 2024-08-21T11:20:00

Saving Lives In Cardiff

TUESDAY: Label1 moves ob doc series to Cardiff but can’t match 1.1m who watched Saving Lives in Leeds

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 