Ratings

Ten Pound Poms sails to 4.6m

By 2023-05-15T12:07:00

Ten Pound Poms (42)

SUNDAY: BBC1 drama beats Great Expectations while 3.5m watch I’m A Celebrity final

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 