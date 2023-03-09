The Bay wins 9pm with 3.2m

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Ellie Kahn2023-03-09T13:02:00
WEDNESDAY: Series four of Tall Story’s ITV crime drama opens in line with previous run, while Kathy Burke brings 750,000 to C4 at 10pm
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now