Ratings

The Long Shadow wins 9pm true crime drama battle

By 2023-10-17T11:23:00

the_long_shadow_episode_4_05

MONDAY: ITV1’s Yorkshire Ripper drama comfortably ahead of BBC1’s Jimmy Savile dramatisation

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 