Ratings

The Piano’s return serenades 1.5m

By 2025-04-14T11:22:00

76067_1_S3_Ep1_- Embargo 0001 Tuesday 8th April - The Piano Series 3 Ep1

SUNDAY: Channel 4’s musical format lands with new judge and drop in viewers from S2

