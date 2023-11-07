Ratings

Wife on Strike supported by 700,000

By 2023-11-07T12:46:00

11_Wife on Strike_EPISODE 1_232605_Paramount_Chann

MONDAY: Channel 5 six-parter opens behind 1m slot average

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 