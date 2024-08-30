Sky

How a 20-year-old ob doc outperformed The Sopranos and The Simpsons

By 2024-08-30T11:47:00

Border Security - Nothing to Declare

Aussie format Nothing to Declare: Australia clocked up 15m hours of viewing on Sky in first half of year

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 