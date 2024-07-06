Sky

Ibiza Narcos, Sky Documentaries

2024-07-06T07:54:00

Director Luke Korzun Martin with actor and Narco Jean Michele Fueter

Series director Luke Korzun Martin talks breaking the fourth wall, trying to capture what it’s like being on drugs and trippy visuals

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 