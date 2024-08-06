Sky

Sky orders Hammer Films retrospective

By 2024-08-06T09:20:00

Tim Burton in Hammer - Heroes, Legends and Monsters

Deep Fusion to explore gothic horror pioneering company as it reaches its 90th birthday

