SVoD

Trail: Are You Sure?!, Disney+

2024-07-18T08:38:00

Are You Sure

Two members of the popular Korean Pop Group, BTS  enjoy a summer trip, travelling through three locations in three countries

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 