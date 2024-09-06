SVoD

Trail: Landman, Paramount+

2024-09-06T11:28:00

LANDMAN_102_EM_BTS_0403_04059_RT

Modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 