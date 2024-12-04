Amazon Nova models can generate videos and other multimedia content and help understand videos, charts and documents

Amazon has rolled out Amazon Nova, which it describes as the “next step in our AI journey”.

Amazon Nova-powered generative AI applications can be used to help understand videos, charts and documents, as well as generating videos and other multimedia content.

Rohit Prasad, SVP of Amazon Artificial General Intelligence, said: “Inside Amazon, we have about 1,000 Gen AI applications in motion, and we’ve had a bird’s-eye view of what application builders are still grappling with. Our new Amazon Nova models are intended to help with these challenges for internal and external builders, and provide compelling intelligence and content generation while also delivering meaningful progress on latency, cost-effectiveness, customisation, information grounding, and agentic capabilities.”

Amazon Nova models are integrated with Amazon Bedrock, alongside other foundation models from leading AI companies that are available for use through a single API.

The models also support custom fine-tuning. Amazon says the Amazon Nova model learns what matters most to the customer from their own data (including text, images, and videos), and then Amazon Bedrock trains a private fine-tuned model that will provide tailored responses.

The Amazon Nova creative generation models are Amazon Nova Canvas and Amazon Nova Reel.

In the example above, Amazon Ads used Amazon Nova Reel to create a commercial for a fictional boxed pasta brand.

In the example above, Amazon Nova Pro is asked to review and describe the silent video clip. The results include details about the setting of the game, the team uniforms, descriptions of actions taken by the players, and how the play culminates.

Amazon plans to introduce two additional Amazon Nova models in 2025, including a speech-to-speech model that understands streaming speech input in natural language, interpreting verbal and nonverbal cues (like tone and cadence), and delivering natural humanlike interactions.