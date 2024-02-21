Users will be able to see the latest scores and statistics, as well as access Apple TV’s sport content

Apple has launched the Apple Sports app, which is now available for free in the App Store in the UK, US, and Canada.

The app allows users to see real-time scores and upcoming games; explore play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and live betting odds; and tap to go to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming apps. This can all be personalised so that a user’s favourite teams and leagues are prioritised, and betting content can be turned off in the settings.

The app can also link to the favourites selected My Sports experience including in the Apple TV app and Apple News.

Apple Sports has launched with data from the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, MLS, Liga MX, NHL, NBA, and men’s and women’s NCAA basketball. MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA will be added in time for their upcoming seasons.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said: “We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats. Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favourite teams and leagues.”