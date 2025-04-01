The up-resing tool “sets a new benchmark for speed, scalability, and pristine visual quality in the media industry,” says Cinnafilm

Cinnafilm and NVIDIA have collaborated on an AI-powered HD to UHD upconversion tool.

The tech will be commercially available later this year inside Cinnafilm’s product, PixelStrings.

It integrates Cinnafilm’s GPU-accelerated image processing engine with NVIDIA RTX AI Image Processing, and, Cinnafilm says, “sets a new benchmark for speed, scalability, and pristine visual quality in the media industry.”

NVIDIA RTX AI Image Processing, customised for Cinnafilm, enables a single-pass pipeline that transforms low-resolution content into ultra-high-definition content from any source with what Cinnafilm says is unprecedented detail and clarity.

Cinnafilm estimates quality and detail enhancement gains are 25-30% greater than its current industry-leading up-resing solution.

AI Media News is the newly-launched publication from Broadcast, Screen Daily, and Global Data covering everything AI in the media industry. You can follow its Linkedin account here, and X here, and sign up to its weekly newsletter here.

Lance Maurer, CEO and founder of Cinnafilm, said: “Our AI collaboration with NVIDIA represents a major advancement for video upconversion. Ensuring our PixelStrings customers have access to safe, effective utility AI tools without introducing the headaches of artifact distortion, or adding potential usage risk currently associated with generative AI was paramount. Video engineering is a careful business and partnering with NVIDIA ensures that our AI strategy builds upon a stable and refined process. We see a bright future with AI in our product sets, and our first foray into AI will be a game-changer for our customers and the wider industry.”

Richard Kerris, vice president of media and entertainment at NVIDIA, adds: “Advanced speed and scalability are key for accelerating AI image processing. By collaborating with Cinnafilm, the new solution pushes the boundaries of what’s possible by leveraging advanced signal processing and AI enhancement, delivering stunning outputs, computational power, and workflow efficiency that will empower creators and enterprises alike.”