DAZN has launched in-depth insights and real-time scores engine, Scores.

The broadcaster says Scores offers fans a personalised way to enjoy football.

It covers football matches around the world, allowing DAZN’s registered users to follow their favourite clubs and competitions for free, without leaving DAZN’s platform.

Available globally, the product is fully integrated into the DAZN app.

Users can curate their experience with Scores across more than 1,000 football competitions. Fans can explore games from previous and current seasons, and choose the matches, clubs and competitions they follow to receive real-time notifications.

Users can also set up event reminders and notifications about kick off, half time, full time, goals, red cards and penalties.

Scores provides an array of data, including lineups, live updates and previous performance, Scores showcases key moments, as well as possession, attacks, defence, and passing statistics. Scores is available in multiple languages across global markets.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “The launch of Scores is an important part of achieving DAZN’s vision of building the ultimate sports entertainment platform. By offering this product to all registered users for free, DAZN is increasing fans’ access to sport, while creating greater opportunities to drive sports fans’ engagement with the platform.

“Scores is a strategic addition to DAZN’s ecosystem of content, products and services. It will provide users with an enriched entertainment experience and increase the discoverability of DAZN’s entire offering, while boosting loyalty, frequency and retention.”