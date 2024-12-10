Deltatre has hired Peter Bellamy as its new chief revenue officer.

Bellamy joins the company from Endeavor Streaming, where he had been chief commercial officer of a company that operates in a very similar area to Deltatre. He also spent two years in a senior role at Sky’s mobile division, and has worked at Saffron Digital and NeuLion.

His experience includes deploying Sky’s and BT Sports’ PPV Box Office services and UEFA’s first direct-to-consumer service, UEFA.tv., as well as launching global streaming services for major Hollywood studios.

Bellamy told Broadcast Sport he has decided to move to Deltatre, “Having worked in this industry and directly competed with Deltatre in the past, I’ve always been impressed by the depth and breadth of its capabilities. Unlike others that focus narrowly on .com experiences or standalone OTT, Deltatre has a fully integrated digital ecosystem. This holistic approach enables businesses to offer seamless, world-class digital experiences that drive audience engagement and loyalty.”

At Deltatre, Bellamy will oversee new business, customer management, strategic partnerships, growth services, and marketing. Bellamy sees opportunities, “across the entire media, sports and entertainment sectors for Deltatre. The market conditions are very different in the US, compared with Europe and Asia, but the one consistent factor is these markets are disrupted and evolving at a great pace. These organizations need strong digital offerings, to take advantage of opportunities but equally have direct-to-consumer operations ready to go to counteract threats (media rights volatility, new competitors etc).”

He added, “As a business, we will be offering a variety of ways to partner with Deltatre from a commercial point of view; traditional services agreements, revenue share driven partnerships, through to full direct-to-consumer joint ventures. I strongly feel this flexibility in the partnership framework will make us a compelling proposition for the market.”.

With this in mind, Bellamy believes sport organisations need to stop looking at OTT services as a standalone product. He said: “It is so important to not develop OTT services in isolation of the wider digital strategy, OTT needs to sit within the core digital experience. This leads to a better fan experience, a more consolidated data strategy and ultimately allows sports properties to offer video in a much more cost-effective manner. Crucially, it also provides flexibility, where properties can scale up and scale down their video offerings – by market – very easily and cheaply, vs having standalone OTT services with a separate CapEx and OpEx funding structure. This is made more challenging in a multi-vendor ecosystem.”

Deltatre CEO Andrea Marini added on Bellamy’s arrival, “Today’s media and sports organizations need agile, scalable platforms that empower them to captivate their audiences, and our goal is to ensure that more organizations can benefit our products. Peter’s deep expertise in deploying scalable, performant technologies will be instrumental in driving this adoption to a greater share of the market.”