The Overlap has worked with Dizplai to add graphics to its newly-launched live watchalongs.

The YouTube channel, produced by Buzz 16, launched its first watchalong last month, for Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester United 5 December. Viewers could watch Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Ian Wright take in the game live, as well as a highlights package put together afterwards.

700,000 tuned in for the live show, with another 600,000 watching the highlights package - taking it up to 1.3 million views in the three weeks after it was shown.

Dizplai’s graphics for the show included live chats, live data, scoring workflows, QR Codes and gamification options. It also integrated sponsor Sky Bet Super 6’s branding, allowing viewers to take actions related to it directly through the show.

Scott Melvin, CEO of The Overlap, said: “We’re thrilled by the success of this live watchalong. Partnering with Dizplai took the fan experience to the next level, making it more interactive and personal than ever before, helping us break new ground in live football entertainment. Fans want real, raw, authentic football content, and this is what we delivered in abundance. Watch this space.”

Dizplai CEO Ed Abis added: “The Overlap watchalong is yet another example of how this format is evolving from a creator-led niche into a mainstream staple for sports media. The combination of great hosts, along with creative and interactive graphics, proved to be a massive success for this first-of-its-kind live watchalong. With over 1.3 million viewers, it proves that, once again, fans are craving this raw, authentic content, and we were delighted to have been chosen by The Overlap to support them in delivering this memorable event.”