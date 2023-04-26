NBC, Optus, and Premier League Productions trialed an augmented broadcast on Peacock in the US earlier this month.

Usin technology from Second Spectrum, a Genius Sports company, Premier League Data Zone was available through NBC’s streaming platform for Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal on 9 April. Viewers could access a feed enhanced with real time data and statistics, player tracking, and augmented graphics and overlays.

It featured an L-bar surrounding the match, as well as on-screen graphics, and will again be available for Manchester City v Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, and Arsenal v Chelsea this week.

Optus Sports has also used the feature in Australia for Newcastle United’s 6-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, and plans to use it again for the same games plus Liverpool v Tottenham on 1 May, and Newcastle v Arsenal on 8 May.

More specifically, the real time data included passing accuracy, touches, sprints and total distance traveled, dribbles and opponents bypassed, pressures, and more. This was complemented by a live player movement tracker, player name graphics of those on the ball, and on-pitch shot speed graphics.