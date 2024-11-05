X-Ray Recaps feature allows viewers to read a written recap of a show up to the exact minute they have watched up to

Prime Video has introduced X-Ray Recaps, an AI-powered recap feature.

The addition allows subscribers to read AI-written recaps of shows, up to the minute they have watched until. This could be of entire series, individual episodes, or parts of episodes, reminding the viewers of key cliffhangers, character-driven plot points, and other details.

This builds on the existing X-Ray AI features that Prime Video has already brought in, which allow viewers to see trivia and information about the cast, soundtrack, production details, and more when watching.

The X-Ray features are powered by Amazon Bedrock, an AWS service for building and scaling generative AI applications with foundational models. It utilises this Bedrock models, along with custom AI models trained on machine learning platform Amazon SageMaker, to analyse various video segments, combined with subtitles or dialogue, to generate detailed descriptions of key events, places, times, and conversations. Guardrails are also applied with the aim of ensuring the generation of spoiler-free and concise summaries.

Adam Gray, vice president of product at Prime Video, said: “Prime Video product and technology teams work relentlessly behind the scenes to enhance customers’ viewing experience, and with the creation of X-Ray Recaps, we’re directly addressing a common problem customers face when streaming content: forgetting where they left off.

“With this context-aware functionality, Prime Video will deliver summaries of memorable moments and important plot points so our customers can quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place.”