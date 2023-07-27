Snapchat has revealed the content and AR features it has rolled out for the Women’s World Cup.

In terms of content, Togethxr, a media and commerce company founded by Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird, is producing a twice-weekly talk show on the Stories page called Offside Special about stories from the Women’s World Cup. Meanwhile, Snapchatters in the UK and Australia can also watch official Women’s World Cup highlights, goals and behind-the-scenes content thanks to partnerships with ITV (UK) and Optus Sport (AUS). There is also behind-the-scenes content from players and content creators at the tournament.

There are also a number of AR lenses for fans to try, including a unique selfie Lens for every participating country created and produced by women Lens Creators at VideOrbit Studio, a women-led Dutch XR design studio specializing in augmented reality. Another lens incorporates the FIFA Fancestry quiz to see which team you should support, and others include a USNWT kit lens, a Togethxr lens to promote women’s sport, and USWNT “Team tracker” lens.

Other tools include dressing your bitmoji in the teams’ kits, unique stickers and filters for chats, and a Snap Map to see where the nearest watch parties are and how people are celebrating the Women’s World Cup.