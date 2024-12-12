Stats Perform and Football DataCo have renewed their partnership, meaning the former will continue as the exclusive official data provider for the Premier League, EFL, SPFL, and Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Its Opta brand also becomes the official insights provider for those competitions, an extension to the prior agreement.

This means that Opta will continue to exclusively collect and supply detailed official statistical data for FDC competitions to leagues, clubs, stadiums, sponsors, match centres, scoreboards, digital workflows, apps and publications across the world. It will also continue to supply data to broadcasters of FDC competitions for use in on-screen graphics, studio analysis and by commentary teams.

Added into the deal for the first time is the official insights provider role, which will see Opta and its OptaAI tools generate advanced AI-powered, data-led insights for FDC competitions. Stats Perform launched the OptaAI Studio earlier this year, which you can read about here.

Alex Rice, chief commercial officer at Stats Perform, said: “Opta puts an enormous effort into collecting the highest quality sports data and our proprietary AI technologies to create the most interesting insights, supplying products that are easy for our clients to adopt and delight their fans.

“As such we are proud to have been chosen by FDC to extend our exclusive long-term partnership with them, and the leagues and clubs they represent. Being fans ourselves, it’s always a thrill to see the intrinsic role of our Opta data and AI in elevating the stories of the teams and players so beloved all over the world. That our next chapter with UK football also includes supplying official insights means even more memorable broadcast and media coverage about superstar players and unsung heroes, and even more entertaining experiences for fans and sponsors. We’re excited to see the ideas come to life.”

Adrian Ford, general manager of Football DataCo, added: “Stats Perform and its Opta team have been deeply embedded in providing Official Data for UK football for fifteen years and together we keep raising the bar to provide insights for football fans.

“We’ve already got innovative plans underway to further drive the appeal of UK football. We’re looking forward to seeing the impact these plans will bring to our broadcaster and media partners, and the way they will engage fans of our leagues, teams and players, all over the world.”