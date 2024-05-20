Users can now crop video to various aspect ratios from one interface

Vizrt has added smart video cropping to its Libero highlights software.

This tool allows users to to crop video to various aspect ratios from one interface. They can create one project and publish multiple versions to multiple platforms during live games or post-match.

Operators need to select the preferred aspect ratio, add analysis, and export clips as vertical or other common aspect ratios for publishing platforms. It is also pre-configured to track players, so users can click on the player and Libero will track them and crop the video accordingly.

Libero’s most recent update, 8.3, also includes non-line sports calibration for sports like cricket and ice hockey, where there are few lines on the playing area to guide graphics placements, alongside native Datacenter integration to Sportec.

Vizrt senior product manager Edouard Griveaud said: “Younger demographics are consuming sports on social media through snackable clips like replays, analysis, and highlights. Viz Libero helps create the perfect content to capture the attention of new audiences like Gen Z, with illustrative and engaging graphics.

“To support our customers and users in reaching and engaging these new audiences in an even better and faster way we’ve developed a unique social media video crop tool.”

He added: “Different social media platforms favor different formats. With this feature, operators can create clips in a specific format to send to the social media team to review and post. Adjusting and optimizing videos for specific platforms quicker, increases fan engagement and content reach - taking content from stadium to social rapidly.”