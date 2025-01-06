Deutsche Telekom, E1 Series and AR glasses maker XREAL are amongst those that have joined

The XR Sports Alliance (XRSA) has announced its first members – Deutsche Telekom, E1 Series, AR glasses maker XREAL, and technology service providers Ateme and Skyrim.ai.

The alliance was founded by Accedo, Qualcomm and HBS and launched in June 2024.

The new members will all contribute to the XRSA, which aims to accelerate knowledge gathering, technological advancement and time-to-market for XR sports services, as well as gather and share industry knowledge across the globe.

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo, said: “The XRSA was born from a shared vision. Our ambition is to build a powerful collective of passionate leaders and experts from both the sports and XR industries, all committed to advancing the commercialisation of XR sports services. Every member is important for how we shape our end-to-end experimentation framework and how we lay the foundation for scalable technology and sustainable XR business models.”

Patrick Costello, senior director, business development, Qualcomm, added: “Through the XRSA user testing framework, the XRSA will gather valuable data from global deployments and share these lessons learned reports with our members, ensuring insights are drawn from diverse audiences to inform future developments.”

Sylvain Lebreton, head of digital, HBS, said: “The planned experimentation deployments in early 2025 will involve extensive experimentation with both non-live and live spatial video formats and evaluating user interaction with various immersive fan features and spatial advertising. We will continue to grow the membership over the coming months and welcome interest from companies across the ecosystem, both those wishing to serve as contributing members, as well as observing members.”