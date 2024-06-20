Trio to work together on promoting the use of extended reality environments in sport

Accedo, Qualcoom and Host Broadcast Services have partnered with the aim of accelerating the commercialisation of extended reality sport services.

The trio will look to bridge the gap between the sport and XR industries, taking advantage of Accedo’s experience in video UX, distribution and monetisation, Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon powered XR technology, and broadcast production company HBS’ sports ecosystem.

In addition to commercialisation, the project aims to accelerate knowledge gathering, technological advancement and time-to-market for XR sports services. Overall, it hopes to provide the industry with an end-to-end framework that encompasses immersive video production and distribution, system architecture definition, data and monetisation frameworks, user testing and technology and business model advisory elements.

It will connect sports, video, telco, infrastructure, and hardware companies to do this, looking to get them working together on innovation projects.

Michael Lantz, CEO of Accedo, said: “We believe XR will become an important content distribution and user engagement platform and we want to connect industry stakeholders to collaborate and innovate. The Alliance network will enable industries to uncover industry demand in different geographical regions and shine light on the pipeline of upcoming XR solutions, allowing sports rights owners and holders to make data-driven decisions.”

Patrick Costello, senior director of product management at Qualcomm, Technologies, Inc., added: “We are entering a new era of spatial computing. We firmly believe that XR experiences will revolutionize how fans engage with sports and we are already seeing a rise in adoption of immersive entertainment experiences thanks to the emergence of new XR devices and increased investment by OEMs for sports content rights. The XR Sports Alliance, will bring together key players in the sports entertainment value-chain, collectively fostering the ecosystem to deliver game-changing immersive sports experiences.”

Sylvain Lebreton, head of digital services at HBS, commented: “This program aims to be a game-changer for the sports industry, helping to drive innovation. We are engaging with industry leaders across every part of the XR and sports broadcast ecosystem, which we are sure will ultimately accelerate development and deployment of commercial XR sports services.”