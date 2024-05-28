New technology allows graphics to be overlayed on drone shows in real-time

AeroAVA and Audience & Brands have launched augmented drone shows for use in live broadcast, which the companies claim is a world first.

Unveiled at the Media Production & Technology Show this month to a record 12,000+ attendeees, the technology gives the ability to overlay graphics on top of drone shows. Specifically, it can live track, generate and overlay digital content, in real-time.

It is also scalable to fit a range of camera shot options and different levels of creative detail from single line outlines to fully textured, multi-layered animation content, and hopes to target sporting events, ceremonies and major celebrations incorporating drone shows.

Tom Rees, AeroAVA managing director, explained: “This innovation offers a never-seen-before enhancement to existing drone shows, specifically for broadcast viewers.”

He continued “Taking multiple live camara feeds, our system combines drone telemetry data, high performance media servers and very accurate alignment techniques to return a dynamic range of content options to the OB truck or gallery.”