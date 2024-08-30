Bangers & Cash indie Air TV has expanded into live and event production after creating what it says is a low cost mobile production facility.

The Yorkshire-based production company, which is located at Leeds East Airport, has put together a mobile production trailer, enabling it to produce multi camera live outside broadcasts for TV, sporting competitions and live events.

The trailer has been converted from a former emergency services command unit, with Air adding solar panels for power and repurposing different parts. It can handle up to eight live camera channels with multiview monitoring, video playout and recording, and full multi-channel audio mixing facilities.

It has wireless talkback for crew and clients, as well as wireless RF camera facilities and a live drone capability. Live transmission and broadcast can be delivered by satellite, LiveU streaming or via fibre broadband.

The Mobile Production Unit has recently been used as a production base for the company’s Masters of Reinvention series, and has just returned from the two-day Bangers & Cash: Live event. There it was used to produce live event coverage to multiple big screens across the event site for the 15,000 visitors, as well as being the production hub for a fast-turnaround highlights programme on UKTV’s streaming service U.

Air TV managing director Matt Richards said “The TV industry is changing quickly, and we are keen to keep expanding our offering. Our new Mobile Production Unit has been specially designed by our technical team to offer a high quality and cost effective solution for live and event coverage. It has been great to see it out on the road for the first time this month.”

Bangers & Cash executive producer Morland Sanders, added: “Having the MPU on site over the Bangers & Cash Live weekend transformed the way we could make the show. By live cutting the auction on seven cameras as it happened, we were truly able to capture the energy and excitement of the live auctions.”

Air TV is now in discussions with a major sports rights holder and a large cultural festival about using the Mobile Production Unit over the next 6-12 months, as well as developing other live and as-live projects for UK broadcasters.