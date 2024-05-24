Studio furniture specialist AKA Design has launched the fourth generation of its ProVoice podcast desk. It was unveiled at The Podcast Show, London, this week, and is designed for professional pod and vodcast setups.

AKA so far has supplied more than 120 dedicated podcast studios worldwide, including for Spotify, Sky, NBC, Google, LinkedIn, Penguin Books, Telegraph, London Stock Exchange, Brew Dog, Bleacher Report and The Minimalists.

The ProVoice V4 model has been specifically designed for shipping worldwide, and comes in “a manageable and fully recyclable box with simple assembly instructions.” says AKA Design.

Guy Wilson, owner and designer, AKA Design, said: “The ProVoice V4 design has evolved to incorporate all the features our clients have requested. Acoustic pads enhance the sound and a unique universal mic and monitor centre section, coupled with headphone holders and sleek cable management, allows for a greater choice of accessories and a simple swap for any kit the user already has. The ProVoice V4’s mobility means it’s easy to change podcast formats and looks stylish in any configuration in today’s podcast studio.”