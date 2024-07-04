A LinkedIn post by general manager Mark Wilson says the company has been a casualty of the faltering broadcast industry

Alias Hire is the latest broadcast equipment hire company to become a casualty of difficult trading conditions triggered by recent writers’ and actors’ strikes and the commissioning slowdown in the UK.

The company has shut down after 25 years in operation, with Alias Hire general manager Mark Wilson posting on LinkedIn to announce the company’s closure.

The Alias Hire website is still live, and companies house still lists the company as active, however its LinkedIn page has now closed and Wilson’s LinkedIn post directly states the company hasn’t survived.

Wilson said: “The broadcast industry has been faltering for some time now. There have been many casualties including several longstanding hire companies. Alias Hire is sadly one of them. After 25 years, the last rental is now done. Time to move on.”

He has joined hire company Soho Broadcast as business development manager.

Alias first opened in 1999, starting off with post-production VTR rental, before growing to offer sound, lighting, monitoring and camera equipment as well as crew.

It also had a training wing called Alias Academy, offering production and post-production training courses.

Other hire companies to have closed recently include Presteigne, ProCam Take 2 and Televideo.