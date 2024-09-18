The company says the launch is set to shape the future of music licensing

Music supervision and audio post-production house Too Young has launched a sync platform Catalog that it says streamlines music licensing.

The platform launches with music from a long list of independent labels and publishers. These include !K7, Athens Of The North, Beggars Group, City Slang, DFA, DMY, Double Feature Records, EPM, Erased Tapes, Hyperdub, InFiné, Kompakt, Marathon Music Group, Minimal Wave, Morr Music, Ninja Tune, Partisan Records, Public Possession, Versatile, and ZE Records.

Catalog aims to shake up music licensing as Too Young and the launch labels believe the current sync licensing process has failed to keep pace with changes in the way the industry works.

It believes producers across advertising, film, and other media are struggling to find high-quality music that fits their budgets and fast turnarounds.

Supervisors, brands, and producers increasingly rely on generic stock music and AI-generated tracks, says Too Younng. It says 80% of music used in media today is stock music.

Catalog instead offers a diverse, high-quality library of music, while providing independent artists and labels with a platform to reach a global audience and monetise underrepresented gems in their repertoire.

Catalog says it provides a streamlined licensing process, automated workflows, and a user-friendly interface. All songs in the catalogue are available to license directly through the platform. It also offers transparent smart quoting and pricing, centralised dashboards and tracking, song and artist profiling and in-platform audio editing.

Frederic Schindler, founder & CEO, Catalog, said: “Catalog was born out of a deep understanding of the pain points in the current sync licensing system. We saw a need for a platform that prioritises transparency, efficiency, and fairness for both artists and music buyers. Simply put, we want as much outstanding, relevant artist-driven music as possible to be used in visual media. This will benefit the audience, the artists, the content producers, and the rights holders. Everybody wins.

“Catalog is more than just a platform; it’s a movement of like-minded people towards a more ethical and sustainable music licensing ecosystem.”

Paula Vaccaro and Aaron Brookner, directors, Pinball London, added: “Working with Too Young has been a game-changer for our productions at Pinball London. Their exceptional music supervision, combined with Fred Schindler’s leadership, has been invaluable. Fred combines a sharp musical instinct with an unparalleled ability to negotiate for independent film & TV producers. With a multicultural team, Too Young offers deep cultural knowledge and fabulous industry connections. They have been irreplaceable partners in most of our productions. We are grateful for their support and dedication, and look forward to many more collaborations.”

Catalog opened its early access applications in September 2024, and will be beta launching in 2025.