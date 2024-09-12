Pinknoise will continue to operate under its established brand while integrating into Trew Audio’s global network

Pro audio supplier Pinknoise Systems has been acquired by Trew Audio.

Pinknoise has offices in Gloucester and Dublin, while Trew Audio has offices in USA and Canada.

The focus of both Trew Audio and Pinknoise is on film and video production sound support, with the merger combining the complementary strengths of the two companies into one, explains Trew Audio.

The company says customers and vendors will benefit from improved live support and faster response times, with hours of operation spanning 16 hours daily through eight time zones.

Glen Trew, founder of Trew Audio, said: “Trew Audio and Pinknoise Systems are united by a common origin in the world of film and video production sound. We know what it’s like out there, and this continues to drive our priorities for our customers. [Pinknoise founder] John McCombie’s similar vision and expertise in our field have also driven the success of Pinknoise Systems. So, we are thrilled to bring the character of the company he created into the Trew Audio family. This acquisition allows us to further our mission of providing top-tier audio support on a more global scale.”

McCombie added: “Joining the Trew Audio group is a natural and exciting progression for Pinknoise Systems. I’m happy that Trew Audio are the right custodians of Pinknoise going forward. Our shared background in film and video production audio aligns perfectly, I’m also very happy for our customers, our staff, and the future of the company”

Pinknoise Systems will continue to operate under its established brand while integrating into Trew Audio’s global network. Trew Audio plans to retain the complete management team at Pinknoise Systems in the UK and Ireland, headed by Trew Audio managing director Gerry Forde.