Avid has appointed Wellford Dillard as its CEO, replacing the outgoing Jeff Rosica.

Rosica had announced his intention to leave the role in November last year, but will stay on for now in an advisory capacity to ease the transition. Rosica moved to Avid in 2013, and became its CEO in 2018. Prior to Avid, he held senior roles at Grass Valley for over a decade, and before that he worked at Philips.

These changes have come shortly after the video and audio editing software company was acquired by private equity firm STG for £1.1 billion.

Wellford had most recently been CEO of omni-channel marketing SaaS company Marigold for the past six-and-a-half years. Before that, he had been chief financial officer at a number of companies, including at vertical software businesses such as Opower and GetWellNetwork.

William Chisholm, managing partner, and Patrick Fouhy, principal, of new owner STG, commented: “We are thrilled to appoint Wellford as the new CEO of Avid. He has an exceptional background leading software businesses and brings a wealth of valuable experience to Avid. His strong track record driving growth will be invaluable during this next phase of the company’s journey. In addition, we want to express our sincere gratitude to Jeff for his leadership and contributions to the company during his tenure as CEO and for his commitment in helping to ensure a successful transition prior to his retirement.”

Wellford added: “I am privileged to join such a terrific team and significant technology leader in the Media & Entertainment industry. It is a critical time for the industry, as well as an important time for Avid, and I am excited to be leading this iconic organization. The company’s continued focus on innovative technology that can help its preeminent customer base deliver on their creative and business objectives will remain at the center of Avid’s focus as we deliver on the company’s strategic goals and next phase of growth.”

Rosica said: “I’m excited about the future of Avid under Wellford’s leadership, and personally believe that he is the right individual at the right time to lead the company. It has been my honor to be the CEO of Avid over the past several years. I am confident that Wellford has what it takes to move the company forward and lead the team to even greater success in the years ahead.”