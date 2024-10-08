Avid has agreed a deal to acquire Norway-based Wolftech Broadcast Solutions, the maker of cloud-based planning and publishing platforms focused on news production.

According to Avid, this is part of the company’s, ”focus on transforming news, sports, and live production workflows,” and will see Wolftech’s platforms combined with its solutions in the area - with the aim to enable news organisations to rapidly deliver stories through multiplatform amplification.

Wolftech already integrates with Avid MediaCentral, and will build more integrations with other Avid tools as well as products from other providers. Avid will also continue to work with other providers as well.

Wellford Dillard, CEO of Avid Technology, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Wolftech to the Avid family. This acquisition strengthens Avid’s position in the news market and underscores our commitment to deliver best-in-class solutions that empower news organisations to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. Together, Avid and Wolftech will change the game for news production teams, delivering innovative tools and workflows that enable compelling, yet efficient, storytelling.”

Arne Berven, CEO of Wolftech, added: “Joining forces with Avid represents an exciting opportunity for Wolftech to accelerate our mission of revolutionizing news production. By integrating Wolftech’s multiplatform planning, collaboration, and publishing capabilities with Avid’s industry-leading solutions, we will empower news organizations to adapt to evolving audience demands and deliver high-quality content across digital platforms more efficiently than ever before.”