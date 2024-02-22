Avid has launched a host of updates to its MediaCentral media workflow software.

The new features include the Blueprint Builder in Avid’s newsroom-planning, content-sharing and project-tracking tool MediaCentral | Collaborate, which allows newsroom teams to tailor their planning and approval workflows with the specific attributes they require for their productions

Another new feature is the Collections app, which speeds up workflows between apps on the MediaCentral platform. Working like a clipboard, the app allows users to collect material in one location.

In addition enhanced Send To Playback capabilities mean an incoming feed, even if not yet complete, can now be transferred to FastServe | Playout servers, replacing the need for teams to edit a feed into a timeline before transferring.

There are also updates to the Rundown app inside MediaCentral | Cloud UX. It now provides more detailed timing information, and allows more work to be done in the web-based MediaCentral | Cloud UX app, so journalists can work with both video and text without needing to switch apps.

Finally, Avid has added granularity to user-rights management within MediaCentral | Acquire. Production teams controlling multiple ingest and playout devices can now grant users specific permissions to record or view content. In addition, custom metadata – including mandatory metadata – can be added at the ingest stage.

Avid VP of product management for video & media solutions Dave Colantuoni said: “Broadcasters tell us they’re under pressure to deliver compelling content, fast, and so are looking for reliable time-saving production features. These ongoing updates to our MediaCentral platform are designed to help production teams unlock creativity and operational efficiency, enabling our media enterprise customers to provide better content for their viewers quicker than ever.

“MediaCentral 2023.12 builds on the heritage of the media industry’s most deployed Production Asset Management solution to deliver even more efficient workflows. Teams can work more closely together to plan, track and share content to deliver to multiple platforms - with the confidence their valuable media and metadata remains safe through enhanced security.”